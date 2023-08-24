NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 4.3%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.81. 241,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,196,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVCR

NovoCure Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NovoCure by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.