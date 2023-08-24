Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 5.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 1,496,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,804,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.14 million. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,208,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth about $4,718,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth about $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

