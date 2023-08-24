Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 20,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 156,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOND shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Mondee Trading Down 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

In other Mondee news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,771,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,795,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 1st quarter worth about $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,848,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondee by 951.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 439,100 shares during the period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Articles

