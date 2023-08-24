Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 620,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,831,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Beauty Health Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doug K. Schillinger acquired 33,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Doug K. Schillinger acquired 33,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948 in the last 90 days. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

