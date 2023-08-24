Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Up 4.2%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 36,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 413,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,955 shares of company stock worth $3,529,605. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

