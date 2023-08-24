NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $745.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.58.

NVDA opened at $471.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 245.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $481.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

