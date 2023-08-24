Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,551,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 573,151 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.97.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.