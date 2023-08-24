Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.97. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,207,195 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

In other news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

