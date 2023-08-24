iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,131,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 731,697 shares.The stock last traded at $102.35 and had previously closed at $102.06.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

