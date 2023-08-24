Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 105,023 shares.The stock last traded at $43.32 and had previously closed at $43.37.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

