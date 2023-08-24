Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Up 5.6%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTRU. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vitru by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vitru during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

