Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 687,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,131,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

