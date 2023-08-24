Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 105,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 119,066 shares.The stock last traded at $105.34 and had previously closed at $105.32.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 218,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

