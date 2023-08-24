HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 478,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,621,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 48.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

