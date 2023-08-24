iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,288,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,130,747 shares.The stock last traded at $31.46 and had previously closed at $31.55.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after buying an additional 96,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,926 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

