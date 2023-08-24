AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.37

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 482451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 460,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

