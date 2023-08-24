Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.67

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 35045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

