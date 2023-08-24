Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 23.6 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,387 shares of company stock worth $11,214,903 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

