LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.00%.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $350,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

