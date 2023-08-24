One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.47.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

