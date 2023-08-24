One Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,345 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

