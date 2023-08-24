One Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,641 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $149.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

