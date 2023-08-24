One Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $273.03 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.