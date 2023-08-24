One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 650,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 150,978 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,309,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

