One Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

