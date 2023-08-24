Wealth Alliance Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.22.

Get Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.