Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 134,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.08.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.