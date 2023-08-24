Wealth Alliance Has $370,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $202.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.