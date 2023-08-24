Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.71. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

