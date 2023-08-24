Wealth Alliance Buys 2,482 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

