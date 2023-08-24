CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.59.

CYBR stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.45. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

