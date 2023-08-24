Wealth Alliance Has $387,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

