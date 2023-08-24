One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $86.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

