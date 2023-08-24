One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

