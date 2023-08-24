Wealth Alliance Acquires 144 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Paychex were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 62.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Paychex by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 454,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Paychex Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

