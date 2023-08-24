Wealth Alliance Has $364,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.07.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $312.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

