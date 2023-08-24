Wealth Alliance Sells 570 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $228.58 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

