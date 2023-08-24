Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.67

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.67 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 535220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Get Corteva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.