Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.34

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.34 and last traded at $128.01, with a volume of 759368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,204.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

