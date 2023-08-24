Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.48

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 30483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $350,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,912,000 after acquiring an additional 82,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

