Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.97

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 20284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

