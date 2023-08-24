Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 450553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

