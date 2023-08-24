Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $455.80

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 455.80 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 447.85 ($5.71), with a volume of 782064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.60 ($5.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.04) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 400.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £911.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

