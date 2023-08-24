Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $455.80

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 455.80 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 447.85 ($5.71), with a volume of 782064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.60 ($5.63).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.04) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
