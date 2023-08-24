World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.43

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.43 and last traded at $115.14, with a volume of 74891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 438.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 256,242 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

