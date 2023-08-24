Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Down 11.9%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.19. 402,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 247,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Gold from C$1.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

