GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 264,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 800,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

