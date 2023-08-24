Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Trading Up 5.6%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 216,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 153,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Northern Shield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Northern Shield Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Shield Resources

In other Northern Shield Resources news, Director Ian Craig Bliss sold 1,500,000 shares of Northern Shield Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.