Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa Purchases 3,500 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $29,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

