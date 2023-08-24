AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 2.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 171,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,041,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 348.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 11.5% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

