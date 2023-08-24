AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 2.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 171,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,041,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
