Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 2.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 928,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,380,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC increased their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 169.30 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Li Auto by 233.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

